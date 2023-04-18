Jill Scott LIVE at Smart Financial Centre in SugarLand June 16 – Tickets On Sale Today at 5p!

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Actress and Multimedia Entrepreneur Jill Scott re-embarks on the “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Vol. 1 Tour” in 2023, in celebration of the now 23rd anniversary of her iconic debut album.

What started as the 20th-anniversary tour of Jill Scott’s chart-topping, genre-defining album, Who Is Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol I in 2020 ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But good news prevails: in 2023, the tour will resume, electrifying auditoriums, theaters, and music halls throughout the nation in celebration of a moment and movement that continues to enthrall music lovers of all ages and backgrounds. Scott will play the iconic album front to back, with hits from her iconic debut album, such as “Gettin’ in the Way,” “A Long Walk” and other musical stories.