HUSTLE TOWN: Crawfish + Hip-Hop Festival – Saturday Feb 25

Over 15 events for 1 ALL DAY low price! STRAIGHT OUTTA TEXAS Contest, EXOTIC POP Kids Contest, HTN Car Show, K-Dog’s Comedy Show and more!

FEBRUARY 25 🦞 Mark your calendars! The 2nd Annual “HUSTLE TOWN: Crawfish & Hip-Hop Festival” is going down at The Concert Pub North 📡🌎🏆

We will have multiple events throughout the day including the #SOT15 “STRAIGHT OUTTA TEXAS” Contest, Exotic Pop Kids Hip-Hop Contest, HUSTLE TOWN Custom Car Show, HUSTEL TOWN Crawfish Patio Party, JUAN GOTTI’s Tattoo Convention, JESSICA JEANZ Woman’s Empowerment Showcase, HIGHWAY YELLA “Comin Down Ain’t Dead 2” album release party, K-DOG’s Comedy Kickback, BLESS THA BELLY Crawfish Edition, AND MANY MORE events to be announced!

15 hours of entertainment for one low price! ALL DAY access tickets on sale now 📲🎫

ARTIST and VENDORS

Don’t miss your chance to be featured in the show! Text 346-233-9427 to perform, be a vendor or reserve a section!

It’s all going down February 25 at The Concert Pub North (2470 FM-1960 W.) starting at 11 AM!

Be sure to follow @hustletownnet for all the latest event updates!