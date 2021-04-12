Back To Events

#HTown #MemorialDay #Mayhem

H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem Flyer
  • Date/time: May 29th
  • Venue: Toyota Center
  • Address: 1510 Polk St, Houston, Texas, 77002

🚨🚨🚨🚀🚀🚀🚨🚨🚨
#Houston We GOT A Problem‼️ We out to make history with this one‼️ #HTown #MemorialDay #Mayhem starring:

@lildurk @2chainz @bleuvandross @coileray @mooskiiii @realericabanks @stunnabam3 @loudmuzikllc #ArtOfRatchet #specialguest appearance by @traethahruth :Hosted by and Soundtrack by @djmrrogers

May 29th @toyotacenter tickets available to public #Friday 10am

📸 🎥 @alstonmedia @davoicebox
#Follow @t3entreal

Close