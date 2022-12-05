Houston’s Black Male Summit – December 10th

The “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit continues its crusade to address the unaddressed issues faced by Black men and boys this Saturday, December 10th at St. Johns Downtown.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

This year’s program will include a special tribute to rapper Takeoff who was murdered in Houston November 1st. The City of Houston is still heartbroken and seeking effective ways to address the issue of senseless gun violence. The summit is an opportunity to expose young Black males to empowering information, positive role models, potential mentors and critical resources to help them survive and succeed in an adverse society.

The message is strong! Workshops include presentations about Gun Violence Prevention, Entrepreneurship, Building Confidence and other critical topics. The target age group is 12 years and older. However, anyone (including women) are welcome to attend. Guest speakers include Mayor Sylvester Turner and rap artist Zro. Sponsors include the City of Houston Health Department, The My Brother’s Keeper Initiative, The Community Re-entry Network Program and others.