Houston “We Have a Problem” Philly 2 Houston Week – Jul 28 -31

- Date/time: July 28th to July 31st
- Venue: Various Locations
- Address: Houston, TX
- Web: More Info
The Mayhem Brand Events Is Back With Another Lit Weekend Getaway! Prepare yourself for an amazing event-filled weekend unlike any other. This event has been specifically crafted for elite partygoers, and guests who just know how to party!
Come out and enjoy the great city of Houston Texas with us. All the upscale nightclubs that Houston has to offer
We also have an amazing, action-packed, non-stop weekend of events lined up that’ll keep you entertained!
