Houston "We Have a Problem" Philly 2 Houston Week – Jul 28 -31

Philly 2 Houston (Houston We Have A Problem)
  • Date/time: July 28th to July 31st
  • Venue: Various Locations
  • Address: Houston, TX
  • Web: More Info
Source: Radio One / General

The Mayhem Brand Events Is Back With Another Lit Weekend Getaway! Prepare yourself for an amazing event-filled weekend unlike any other. This event has been specifically crafted for elite partygoers, and guests who just know how to party!

Come out and enjoy the great city of Houston Texas with us. All the upscale nightclubs that Houston has to offer

We also have an amazing, action-packed, non-stop weekend of events lined up that’ll keep you entertained!

Get Your Tickets

