Houston Community College Community Day Open House & Registration Fair | Jan 6, 2024

- Date/time: Jan 6, 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: HCC Acres Homes Campus
- Address: 630 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX, 77091
- Web: https://www.hccs.edu/campaigns/hcc-northeast-community-day-open-house/
Take a FREE class, tour programs, and enjoy the fun!
HCC students, high school students and parents, and the community are invited to tour the Acres Homes Campus, participate in fun activities, and learn more about training opportunities, community learning classes, and academic offerings.
Don’t miss your chance to meet with program experts, have your questions answered, take a free class, visit with resource vendors, and have a bit of fun to kick off the new year!
LEARN MORE
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Mike Jones Says He Has The '281-330-8004' Number Again
-
Win Tickets To See 2 Chainz, Latto and Jack Harlow at The ATT Playoff Playlist Live!
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Win Tickets! New Jack City LIVE Returns To Houston January 13-14th
-
Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland "How Deep Is Your Love" [AUDIO]
-
These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts From That One Ex All Day [GALLERY]