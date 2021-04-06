Coming after the unforeseen Covid19 pandemic, T3 Entertainment brings the 1st full capacity concert at an indoor arena to Houston, TX – Toyota Center on May 29, 2021. The show titled “ H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem’ will feature all of today’s newest and hottest artists.

H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem line-up includes hip-hop newest stars Lil Durk, 2Chainz, Yung Bleu, Coi LeRay, Mooski, Erica Banks, Stunna Bam, and Houston’s Loud Muzik artists Art of Ratchet. Plus, more special guests will be added to the lineup.

H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem is scaled to be a major concert event for Houston, TX. Although the concert is full capacity, T3 Entertainment and the Toyota Center will still enforce safety precautions by requiring a face mask for every patron to enter the facility. Toyota Center also has a no bag policy.

H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem, May 29, 2021 – Doors open at 7pm | Showtime 8pm. Tickets go on sale Friday April 9, 2021 at 10am; for tickets visit ToyotaCenter.com.

