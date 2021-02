Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center’s Amplify Our Impact Blood Drive

Drives & Sign Up Links:

Tom Peacock Cadillac – 11a-3:00pm (donor bus)

https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/333345

Central Houston Nissan- 12p-4:00pm (donor bus)

https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/333365

The Breakfast Klub – 9a-1:00p (donor bus)

https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/333366

Windsor Village Church, Power Center- 10a-2:30pm (inside set up)

https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/333367

