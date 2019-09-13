Back To Events

Godfather of Harlem on EPIX

Harlem Is Mine Movie

Godfather of Harlem tells the true story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

Godfather of Harlem premieres on September 29th!

Executive Producers: Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Paul Eckstein, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Chris Brancato

Written By: Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein

Showrunner: Chris Brancato

