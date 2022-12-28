On Air

Back To Events

Girl’s Night! Cuban’s Vision Board Party At The Grand Tuscany Hotel – Dec. 30

Add to Calendar
Cuban's Vision Board
  • Date/time: December 30th
  • Venue: Grand Tuscany Hotel
  • Phone: (713) 462-9977
  • Address: 12801 Northwest Freeway Houston, Houston, Texas, 77040
  • Web: More Info
Cuban's Vision Board

Source: J. Bachelor / Radio One Digital

Girlsss Nighhhtt/VISION BOARD PARTYY!

Ladies! Make your way down to Cubans 2023 Vision Board Party!  It’s going to be a lit ladies night!

If you believe we need more women in positions of power then this vision board event is for you!

Join Cuban at Grand Tuscany Hotel (12801 Northwest Freeway Houston, TX 77040) From 7pm-10pm for a chance to network, talk business, relationships and more.

CLICK FOR TICKETS

Trending
Photos
Trending
Close