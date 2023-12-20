Free Gas For The Holidays! Thursday December 21st Starting At 10am

- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
- Venue: King's Fuel
- Address: 5800 Almeda St, Houston, Texas, 77004
The Almeda Hospitality Group Presents: The Holiday Gas Giveaway. On Thursday, December 21st, the first 125 cars to come to King’s Fuel (5800 Almeda St.) will receive $40 in FREE gas beginning at 10am. While supplies last.
