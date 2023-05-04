Free Admission! Juneteenth Weekend Celebration 2023 Saturday June 17

- Date/time: June 17th
- Venue: Bicentennial Park
- Address: 1001 Market St, Baytown, Texas, 77520
- Web: More Info
On Saturday, June 17th, The City of Baytown Proudly Presents the ‘Let Freedom Ring Juneteenth Celebration.’ Don’t miss this special event. Free admission!
