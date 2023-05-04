Back To Events

Free Admission! Juneteenth Weekend Celebration 2023 Saturday June 17

  • Date/time: June 17th
  • Venue: Bicentennial Park
  • Address: 1001 Market St, Baytown, Texas, 77520
  • Web: More Info
Source: General / Radio One

On Saturday, June 17th, The City of Baytown Proudly Presents the ‘Let Freedom Ring Juneteenth Celebration.’ Don’t miss this special event. Free admission!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

