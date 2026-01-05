Listen Live
Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton Valentine’s Day Concert Coming Feb 14.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable night of soul, love, and powerhouse vocals as Fantasia joins forces with Anthony Hamilton for a special live performance on February 14. Two Grammy-winning voices, one stage, and an evening filled with timeless hits, raw emotion, and grown-and-sexy vibes come together for a concert experience made for couples, friends, and true R&B fans alike. This is the perfect way to set the mood and make Valentine’s Day one to remember.

