F.O.R.C.E Live Concert with LL COOL J, The Roots, Big Boi, Juvenile, Bone + More Aug 25

Get ready for something special H-Town.

LL COOL J is leading his first arena tour in over two decades. This week, LiveNation unveiled details for an all-new, once-in-a-lifetime touring experience and a celebration of Hip-Hop culture – Rock The Bells & Live Nation Urban Presents The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live headlined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee and Hip-Hop icon LL COOL J.

The historic tour will mark LL COOL J’s first headline arena tour in 30 years. Living up to the acronym F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), the lineup for this tour is personally curated by LL COOL J himself.

Building off of their amazing performance together on the GRAMMY® Awards earlier this year celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, all dates will feature collaborative live performances with preeminent Award-winning Hip-Hop band The Roots, the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip. Unlike the traditional “opening act – headliner” format, the show will be a nonstop musical mash up with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots. In select cities, the bill also boasts a rotating cast of iconic acts, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more.