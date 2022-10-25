Experience Tribeville: Afrobeats, Soca, Dancehall And More Nov. 26

- Date/time: November 26th
- Venue: NRG Arena
- Phone: (832) 667-1400
- Address: 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, Texas, 77054
- Web: More Info
Tribeville is a Music Concert series that celebrates Black Music from across the world. Identifying them as “ONE TRIBE” The maiden edition which takes place on November 26th in Houston. Houston being one of the most significant cities for Black Americans and immigrants in general makes this maiden edition very special.
The maiden edition showcases various genres of music such as Afrobeats, Soca and Dancehall.