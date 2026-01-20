dvsn Set To Light Up Houston Tickets On Sale Now

Houston is gearing up for one of the city’s most anticipated nights as dvsn prepares to take the stage. Known for their smooth vocals emotional storytelling and undeniable chemistry the duo is set to deliver a live experience fans will not forget. The excitement is building as R&B lovers across the city get ready for a night centered on vibe feeling and unforgettable music.

Tickets are officially on sale now and are expected to move quickly. Fans can secure their seats by visiting theboxhouston.com and myhoustonmajic.com. If you want to be in the building when dvsn brings their signature sound to Houston now is the time to lock it in.