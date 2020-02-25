Back To Events

Dress H.E.R. Up Prom Extravaganza

Add to Calendar
Dress Her Up Prom Extravaganza
  • Date/time: April 11th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Greenhouse International Church
  • Address: 200 W Greens Rd, Houston, Texas, 77067
  • Web: More Info

Attention Seniors!!! The biggest prom giveaway of the year is among us! H.E.R. Community will be gifting FREE prom gowns to deserving teens on Saturday, April 11th 1pm-4pm at Greenhouse International Church.

To register, please visit: www.her-community.org/events click “Register Now” on the event posting, select the quantity of seniors that will be attending, then proceed to fill out the registration form. Once completed, click “continue”, and you will receive a confirmation email! This event is FREE.

***SENIORS ONLY, student must be present to receive a gown, must present a valid student ID.

For more information, visit: her-community.org follow us on IG: @h.e.r_community

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Future Claims Alleged Baby Mama Called Child A…
 4 hours ago
02.26.20
Family Feud: Dame Dash Calls His Own Kids…
 21 hours ago
02.25.20
Michael Jordan Honors Kobe Bryant With Moving Tribute…
 22 hours ago
02.25.20
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Restored Charges…
 22 hours ago
02.25.20
Mitchell & Ness Partner x Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report x Mitchell & Ness Team Up…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Here’s Visual Proof That We Need A Jojo…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Deontay Wilder Blames Heavy Ass Black History Month…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Cardi B On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
“Making The Band” Reboot Is Hosting Houston Auditions…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Ksubi and Travis Scott Collaboration Launch
Travis Scott And Chase B Reopen Space Village…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Eulogy For Kobe &…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close