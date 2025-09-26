Doves Restaurant ‘Pleasure P’ Sept. 27, 2025

- Date/time: Sep 27, 8:30pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Doves Restaurant
- Address: 3101 Main St, Houston, TX, 77002
Houston, the ultimate date night is here! This Saturday, Sept. 27, R&B king Pleasure P is performing LIVE at Doves Restaurant!
Perfect for a romantic date night or a glamorous ladies night out — enjoy fine dining, cocktails, and an unforgettable live performance that will set the mood.
Reservations are LIMITED — secure your table now on OpenTable!
