Doves Restaurant ‘Pleasure P’ Sept. 27, 2025

Doves Restaurant HTX Pleasure P
  • Date/time: Sep 27, 8:30pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Doves Restaurant
  • Address: 3101 Main St, Houston, TX, 77002

Houston, the ultimate date night is here! This Saturday, Sept. 27, R&B king Pleasure P is performing LIVE at Doves Restaurant!

Perfect for a romantic date night or a glamorous ladies night out — enjoy fine dining, cocktails, and an unforgettable live performance that will set the mood.

Reservations are LIMITED — secure your table now on OpenTable!

DovesHouston.com

