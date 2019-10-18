Back To Events

Dinner & Dancing With The Brew

Dinner & Dancing With The Brew
  • Date/time: October 19th, 7:00pm to October 20th, 1:00am
  • Venue: Grand Tuscany Hotel
  • Address: 12801 Northwest Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77040
  • Web: More Info

Enjoy a Date Night out for the evening with Dinner, Dancing with The Brew | featuring Michael Rodriguez at the Grand Tuscany Hotel ICONIC Ballroom! Showcasing Houston’s newest luxury boutique hotel and entertainment spot! Come and be AMAZED!

When: Saturday, October 19th, 2019
Happy Hour & Appetizers: 7:00 pm -9:00 pm
Dinner Promptly: 7:30 pm-8:30 pm
Live Band: 9:00 pm-1:00 am

Advance Tickets Includes Appetizers, Dinner, Dessert & Live Band Concert & Dancing:
CASH BAR All Night – Happy Hour 7 pm – 9 pm

This is an adult only event benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness Month portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Susan G Komen Foundation.

For more info or to purchase your tickets, email us at info@grandtuscany.com or stop by at 12801 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77040.

