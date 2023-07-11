DeRay Davis @ Houston Improv – July 13-16

From the Hood to Hollywood – nothing is off limits and no one is safe from DeRay’s hilarious, sidesplitting anecdotes. He continues to sell out venues both domestically and internationally. His highly anticipated 1st ever Netflix special “DeRay Davis: How to Act Black” smashed the cultural landscape on November 14, 2017 and was so popular it shut down the Netflix server TWICE! Davis is continuing to ascend.

Catch DeRay Davis at the Houston Improv July 13-16! Tickets are limited so grab yours today!

Get Tickets