Dancin’ In The Street… Motown & More Revue May 23-25 at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Motown

Memorial Day weekend is here and that means it’s time for Dancin’ In The Street… Motown and More Revue! One of our most popular shows is back this year for its 25th season and we could not be more excited!  

