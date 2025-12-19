Christmas in Conroe – High Caliber Gun Show | Dec 20-21

- Date/time: Dec 20, 9:00am to Dec 21, 4:00pm
- Venue: Lone Star Convention Center
- Address: 9055 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX, 77303
Kick off the holidays Texas-style this weekend at the High Caliber Events Gun Show in Conroe. Buy, sell, trade, or browse through hundreds of displays featuring new and classic firearms, ammo, knives, parts, coins, camouflage, and more—perfect for collectors, sportsmen, and enthusiasts.
Bring a firearm to trade for the one you’ve always wanted, or explore show-only discount pricing and specialty services like knife sharpening.
Admission + Guidelines
- Under 18 admitted with parent/guardian
- Law enforcement officers in uniform admitted free
- All local, state, and federal regulations enforced
Celebrate community, craftsmanship, and tradition this holiday season—right here in Conroe.
