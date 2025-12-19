Christmas in Conroe – High Caliber Gun Show | Dec 20-21

Source: High Caliber Events / General

Kick off the holidays Texas-style this weekend at the High Caliber Events Gun Show in Conroe. Buy, sell, trade, or browse through hundreds of displays featuring new and classic firearms, ammo, knives, parts, coins, camouflage, and more—perfect for collectors, sportsmen, and enthusiasts.

Bring a firearm to trade for the one you’ve always wanted, or explore show-only discount pricing and specialty services like knife sharpening.

Admission + Guidelines

Under 18 admitted with parent/guardian

Law enforcement officers in uniform admitted free

All local, state, and federal regulations enforced

Celebrate community, craftsmanship, and tradition this holiday season—right here in Conroe.