Check Out ‘Mandela: Struggle for Freedom’ at the Holocaust Museum Houston TODAY!

Mandela - Struggle for Freedom
  • Date/time: September 11th, 12:00am to January 3rd, 12:00am

The U.S. premiere of Mandela: Struggle for Freedom explores Mandela’s life and his work to end Apartheid in South Africa and features 40 artifacts and videos including the tiny cell where Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years in prison. Experience the Human Rights movement that inspired the world – and its relevance to issues of today. On View September 11, 2020 through January 3, 2021. Plan your visit at https://hmh.org/exhibitions/mandela-struggle-for-freedom-2020-09-11

 

Mandela - Struggle for Freedom

Source: Holocaust Museum / Jessica Sigurdson, Graeme Williams, Eli Weinberg

