Celebrate Father’s Day Weekend @ Phil & Derek’s!

- Date/time: Jun 14 to Jun 16
- Venue: Phil & Derek's Restaurant and Jazz Lounge
- Address: 1701 Webster St, Houston, TX, 77003
- Web: https://www.opentable.com/r/phil-and-dereks-houston-2?ref=1068
Join us at Phil & Derek’s Restaurant for a Father’s Day weekend celebration like no other! Immerse yourself in the rich flavors of our authentic Cajun-Creole fare, expertly crafted to tantalize your taste buds. Indulge in delicious dishes served in a laid-back environment with the option of outdoor seating, perfect for enjoying the warm summer breeze.
But that’s not all – we have some incredible live music lined up for you! Every Friday, experience the soulful sounds of Mr. Houston Fridays, starting at 8 pm. Let the smooth melodies and electric atmosphere set the tone for an unforgettable evening with your loved ones.
And on Sunday, get ready for some serious fun with our Sunday Funday special! We are thrilled to have the immensely talented Kidd Reece taking the stage, delivering a captivating performance that will have you dancing and singing along all night long.
Make this Father’s Day weekend truly memorable at Phil & Derek’s Restaurant. Come for the mouthwatering Cajun-Creole cuisine, stay for the unbeatable ambiance, live music, and incredible talent gracing our stage. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
