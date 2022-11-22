- Date/time: November 26th, 12:00am to December 3rd, 12:00am
Black Entrepreneurs Week (BEW) is week-long series of events and promotional campaigns designed to foster opportunities that will uplift community entrepreneurship and wealth-building initiatives. The events will consist of various in-person and online business and community leaders covering thought-provoking topics, interactive panel discussions, and community-building programs that educate, connect, and inform in accordance with our theme.