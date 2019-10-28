U-Sports Group invites you The Battleground 2k19 (@Battleground2k), a neutral-site triple-header that will take place Wednesday, December 18th at Toyota Center in Houston. The Battleground 2k19 event slate will present intriguing match-ups, led by the Big 12 powerhouse Baylor Bears taking on the UT Martin Skyhawks out of the Ohio Valley. The defending Mountain West Champion Utah State Aggies will battle American Athletic Conference contender South Florida Bulls, followed by a match-up between Pac-12 challenger Oregon State Beavers and Conference USA preseason favorite UTSA Roadrunners.

The backdrop for The Battleground 2k19 will be a campaign called Athletes Against Abuse. The A3 Initiative, in connection with U-Sports Group, will strive to blur the lines between sport and service, inspiring athletes to use their ability, notoriety and influence to improve the lives of those around them.

The A3 Initiative will utilize The Battleground 2k platform to get college basketball programs involved and bring awareness to child abuse in our country. Tickets for The Battleground 2k19 can be purchased online at http://www.Battleground2k.com or http://www.ToyotaCenter.com and are also available at the Toyota Center box office. For group tickets and special rates for youth organizations and sports teams, please send inquiry to Tickets@Battleground2k.com. Game times and television broadcast information will be released at a later date.

