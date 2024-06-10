ASAKE’s ‘Lungu Boy’ World Tour Coming to Houston August 24

Toyota Center is so excited welcome Nigerian recording artist Asake on August 24. Asake exploded onto the scene in 2022 with his debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe. Featuring songs like “Joha”, “Terminator”, “PBUY” and “Sungba” ft. Burna Boy – each with tens of millions of streams – the album set the record for becoming the highest charting Nigerian debut album of all-time. Don’t miss Asake in Houston this August! Tickets available now at theboxhouston.com and toyotacenter.com!