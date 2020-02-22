Aids Walk 2020

It’s time to WALK for a cause. Join 97.9 THE BOX at the 2020 Aids Walk Houston. For 30 years Aids Walk Houston has been the greatest response in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Houston. Now it’s your time to REPRESENT Join our team at https://www.aidshelp.org/participant/23151 as we continue to walk and raise awareness by honoring friends and family and those living full active lives with HIV/AIDS. Aids Walk Houston Marches on Sunday March 1st at noon in .Sam Houston Park Downtown

