Back To Events

AIDS WALK 2020

Add to Calendar
Aids Walk 2020
  • Date/time: March 1st
  • Venue: Sam Houston Park Downtown
  • Web: More Info

It’s time to WALK for a cause. Join 97.9 THE BOX at the 2020 Aids Walk Houston. For 30 years Aids Walk Houston has been the greatest response in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Houston. Now it’s your time to REPRESENT Join our team at https://www.aidshelp.org/participant/23151 as we continue to walk and raise awareness by honoring friends and family and those living full active lives with HIV/AIDS. Aids Walk Houston Marches on Sunday March 1st at noon in .Sam Houston Park Downtown

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lizzo Named Entertainer Of The Year At Star-Studded…
 3 hours ago
02.23.20
Cardi B Sued For Assault By Security Guard?
 2 days ago
02.21.20
Cardi B Stars In All New Reebok Doorbell…
 2 days ago
02.21.20
Dwyane Wade Makes Rap Debut On Rick Ross’…
 2 days ago
02.21.20
Damn, We Old: Movies That Turn 20 In…
 2 days ago
02.21.20
Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Fans Call for TMZ Boycott Over Leaking Black…
 3 days ago
02.20.20
New Twitter Feature Will Give Life To Old…
 3 days ago
02.20.20
10 items
Boosie Allegedly Banned From Planet Fitness For Transphobic…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Super Trailer For Season 8 of ‘Black Ink…
 3 days ago
02.20.20
SMFH: George Zimmerman Files $265M Lawsuit Against Pete…
 3 days ago
02.20.20
Michelle Williams Says To Leave People Who Walked…
 3 days ago
02.20.20
Lauren London arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lauren London Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating: “Stop…
 3 days ago
02.20.20
SZA Says ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover With Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
02.20.20
Shaquille O’Neal Honors Kobe’s Memory With Tribute Freestyle…
 3 days ago
02.20.20
Ryan Henry Speaks Out Against Those Making Disparaging…
 3 days ago
02.20.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close