9/11 Heroes Run: September 6, 2025

- Date/time: Sep 6
- Venue: Houston City Hall
- Address: 901 Bagby, Houston, Texas, 77002
The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K welcomes runners, ruckers, and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to honor the heroes of September 11th and those who stepped up to serve in the wars that followed. Now, over two decades later, these annual 9/11 events are critical to helping Americans fulfill a promise to never forget and share the significance of that day with future generations.
-
The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend
-
22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family
-
Win $250 PLUS Breezy Bowl Tickets!!
-
Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame
-
FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List
-
G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!