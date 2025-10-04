Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

85 South Presents: Spin The Block Tour | Coming to Toyota Center Nov 2

Add to Calendar
Spin The Block Comedy

The Toyota Center is thrilled to announce that the wildly popular comedy trio 85 South is bringing their high-energy show to Houston on November 2. Known for their electrifying chemistry and unfiltered humor, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean have built a massive following through their hit podcast and live performances. Fans can expect a night filled with laughter, spontaneous freestyle sessions, and the signature style that has made 85 South a standout in the comedy world.

CLICK FOR TICKETS

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

Austin Post Runway Show
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close