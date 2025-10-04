85 South Presents: Spin The Block Tour | Coming to Toyota Center Nov 2

- Date/time: Nov 2
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Address: 1510 Polk St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: https://www.toyotacenter.com/events/detail/85-south
The Toyota Center is thrilled to announce that the wildly popular comedy trio 85 South is bringing their high-energy show to Houston on November 2. Known for their electrifying chemistry and unfiltered humor, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean have built a massive following through their hit podcast and live performances. Fans can expect a night filled with laughter, spontaneous freestyle sessions, and the signature style that has made 85 South a standout in the comedy world.
