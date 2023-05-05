Back To Events

50 Cent ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ 20th Anniversary Concert Aug 24 in Houston

Add to Calendar
50 Cent is celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Get Rich or Die Trying" right here in his new hometown. August 24th right here in Htown with special guests Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.
  • Date/time: August 24th
  • Venue: Toyota Center
  • Phone: (713) 758-7200
  • Address: 1510 Polk St, Houston, Texas, 77002
  • Web: More Info
50 Cent is celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Get Rich or Die Trying" right here in his new hometown. August 24th right here in Htown with special guests Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

Source: General / Live Nation

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Photos
Trending
Close