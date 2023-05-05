50 Cent ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ 20th Anniversary Concert Aug 24 in Houston

Toyota Center is excited to welcome EMMY® and GRAMMY® award-winning multi hyphenate, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on August 24! The ‘Final Lap Tour’ is in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of 50 Cent’s game-changing debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The show will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. The night will also include performances from Busta Rhymes and Jeremih. Don’t miss this legendary tour in Houston this August!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS