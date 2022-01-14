44th Annual Original MLK Jr. Parade & Festival 2022

The Black Heritage Society in partnership with the City of Houston is having its 44th Annual MLK Original Parade & Festivities.

The MLK Holiday festivities is three days which includes the MLK Parade and Festival, Black Heritage Society Recognition and Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, MLK Day of Service, and MLK Gospel Extravaganza.

The MLK Parade and Festival is on Monday, January 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00 am. The Co-Grand Marshals are Claude Cummings, Jr., Regional Vice President, Communications Workers of America (CWA); Gilbert Andrew Garcia, Managing Partner, Garcia Hamilton & Associates, and Al Kashani, President, Horizon International Group.

Immediately following the parade, a multicultural Festival is being held at Herman Square located at 900 Smith (around the Reflection Pool at Houston City Hall). The festival will have live entertainment, food trucks, local vendors, trinkets, and other goodies.

The MLK Jr. Day, a Federal Holiday is cherished and supported by many diverse communities. We invite all media, churches, community leaders, elected officials, schools, non-profits, professional and social organizations, fraternities, sororities, and businesses to join us for the 44th Annual Original MLK Jr. Day Parade and Festival.