20th Anniversary: TWEF Father’s Day Brunch June 10th

- Date/time: June 10th
- Venue: Hotel Zaza (Museum District)
- Phone: (713) 526-1991
- Address: 5701 Main St, Houston, Texas, 77005
- Web: More Info
On Saturday, June 10th you are cordially invited to take part in an impactful fireside chat on manhood, fatherhood and honoring heroes and everyday dads. Special guests include Grammy-winning producer Aaron Lindsey, author and actor Dondre’ Whitfield, K.G. Smooth of Majic 102.1, leadership coach Richie Allen, TWEF co-founder Chaz Daughtry and Fox26 news personality Isiah Carey.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER THE EVERYDAY DAD AND HERO IN YOUR LIFE
