2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Join the Southern Soul Explosion tour, a celebration of the iconic music born in the South. Relive nostalgic family cookouts and groove to funky beats. Let’s party together, honoring our music and culture, as we tour the South and beyond!

This concert will take place at the Smart Financial Centre and features the following artists:
  • King George
  • Sir Charles Jones
  • Calvin Richardson
  • T.K. Soul
  • Ronnie Bell

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

