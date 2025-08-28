- Date/time: Sep 13
- Venue: Smart Financial Centre
- Address: 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas, 77479
- Web: https://www.smartfinancialcentre.net/events/southern-soul-explosion/
Join the Southern Soul Explosion tour, a celebration of the iconic music born in the South. Relive nostalgic family cookouts and groove to funky beats. Let’s party together, honoring our music and culture, as we tour the South and beyond!
- King George
- Sir Charles Jones
- Calvin Richardson
- T.K. Soul
- Ronnie Bell
2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
