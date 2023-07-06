2023 National Battle of the Bands – August 26 at NRG Stadium

- Date/time: August 26th
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- Address: 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX, 77054
More Info
Join us for the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, where the spirit of HBCUs will be on full display. Witness spectacular performances from the top HBCU bands and immerse yourself in a rich cultural experience on August 26. Grab your tickets today!
