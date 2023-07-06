Listen Live
Back To Events

2023 National Battle of the Bands – August 26 at NRG Stadium

Add to Calendar
NBOTB 2023
  • Date/time: August 26th
  • Venue: NRG Stadium
  • Address: 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX, 77054
  • Web: More Info
NBOTB 2023

Source: National Battle of the Bands / General

Join us for the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, where the spirit of HBCUs will be on full display. Witness spectacular performances from the top HBCU bands and immerse yourself in a rich cultural experience on August 26. Grab your tickets today!

GET YOUR TICKETS

NBOTB 2023

Source: National Battle of the Bands / General

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Photos
Trending

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close