2020 mastHERclass Women’s Conference

Connection Curator
  • Date/time: March 5th to March 6th
  • Venue: Westin Hotel
  • Address: St. Louis, MO
  More Info

Hey Friends!
Are you ready to take your business and personal brand to the next level?
Of course you are!
Join Keisha Mabry – author, speaker and connector of people and her 12 nationally-recognized guests at the

2020 mastHERclass Women’s Conference

March 5th thru 6th at the fabulous downtown Westin Hotel.

Connection Curator

This annual event offers a day-long experience that will CHANGE YOUR LIFE! The mastHERs leading how-to workshops on topics such as getting paid from everything you know, systems for the solopreneur and creating an online course. The MasterHerclass Women’s conference is full of VIP experiences, goodies, and topics that resonate with YOU. To register for the mastHERclass Women’s Conference or to learn more about our speakers and topics, visit MastHERClass. And follow “Hey Friend by Keisha Mabry” on Facebook. See you there!

