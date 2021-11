Amazon & YWCA ~ Houston Community Baby Shower

Houston, We Have a Problem,

and Amazon, and YWCA Houston are partnering up to provide a solution.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th FROM 10AM TO 1PM @ YWCA HOUSTON ON 6309 MARTIN LUTHER KING

We are presenting a community baby shower, distributing

FREE DIAPERS, BABY WIPES, BIBS, BABY FOOD, AND FEMININE PRODUCTS. Open to everyone.

AMAZON AND YWCA SERVING THE HOUSTON COMMUNITY!

