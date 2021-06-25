@Summerjamhtx is going down JULY 3rd at the POWER CENTER!

GET READY TO SHAKE YOUR BODY On July 3rd with Big Freedia and many more! Those summer days just got better!

Summer Jam HTX will feature a variety of local and National Artists all one stage! The festival will conclude with a Texas Size Firework show. There will also be plenty of food vendors and activities for all to enjoy!

THIS WILL BE THE BEST EVENT FOR THE 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND! WE PROMISE

**TICKETS WILL SELL OUT**

Also On 97.9 The Box: