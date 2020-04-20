Georgia Teen Cops All The Pleas After She And Another High School Student Expelled For Racist TikTok Video

Late Friday afternoon, two teenagers from Carrollton High School in Carrollton City, Georgia discovered that not only had they been trending on social media for hours but that their school district expelled them for posting a racist video on TikTok.

In a statement, Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Mark Albertus said the actions of both the male and female students were “unacceptable” and “not representative of the district’s respect for all people.”

He became aware of the video on Thursday.

“Tonight it has been brought to my attention that an inappropriate video was created on the TikTok social media platform,” Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Mark Albertus wrote on Twitter. “Please know that this video has been addressed immediately and any student involved in the production of this video will face serious consequences. Carrollton City Schools’ top priority is the health and well-being of our students and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

A day later, they were expelled.

Filmed in a bathroom, the boy and girl, who were later revealed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, mimicked a cooking show as they poured cups of water into the sink, making racist remarks about black people (and *shock* use the n-word). “First we have ‘black,’” the girl can be heard saying as the boy grabs one cup and pours it in. “Next we have ‘don’t have a dad.’”

Their classmates quickly outed them on social media, triggering the response from the superintendent. The female student jumped on social media to attempt to defend herself and removed herself from the equation … and she made it worse.