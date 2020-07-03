Judge Orders Court Transcripts Released In Nipsey Hussle Murder Case

More than a year after Nipsey Hussle‘s death, an update has been made in regards to his alleged killer’s trial.

Eric Holder, the suspect accused of gunning down the Victory Lap rapper last March, didn’t want transcripts from the grand jury hearing to be made public. Per the Los Angeles Times, a judge denied the motion of Holder’s lawyer, Lawynn Young on June 27. Young wanted to keep the documents sealed as the public defender felt the release of the transcripts would cause public opinion to jeopardize Holder’s chance at a fair trial.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The transcripts highlight a May 9 decision by a 23-person grand jury panel to indict Holder on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The 30-year-old Holder pled not guilty to all charges.

Holder is due back in court this month as he currently sits in jail awaiting trial. His bail is set at $6.5 million for his alleged role in the death of Hussle. Eyewitnesses and Holder’s ex-girlfriend say he pulled the trigger and shot Hussle six times. He was taken to a Los Angeles area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain On Mother’s Day Without Nipsey Hussle

RELATED: Boi-1da & Hit-Boy Held An Epic IG Live Battle & Played Some Unreleased Drake, Nipsey Hussle & Big Sean Tracks [VIDEOS]

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed To Netflix

Also On 97.9 The Box: