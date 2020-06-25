CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Jill Scott Exposes Bed And Breakfast That Was Originally A Slave Plantation

Scott recalls a time visiting a plantation and getting an eerie feeling mid-tour.

2010 Essence Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Philly’s own Jill Scott goes to Instagram to share a story on her “Jill Scott Chronicles” series. Scott recalls a time visiting a plantation and getting an eerie feeling mid-tour. The tour guide brought Ms. Jill Scott to the dining area where there was a photo of a group of people and the tour guide told her that people didn’t seem to “smile back in the day”.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

At that moment the singer and actress started doing some of her own investigating.

 

By the end of her investigation, Jill Scott says the plantation site was being marketed as a cozy bed-and-breakfast. The Philly singer was taken back by what she experienced and decided to share her story.

 

RELATED: Jill Scott This Or That: Which Album MUST Stay In Your Playlist From The Queen Of Philly

RELATED: Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott ‘Verzuz’ Erykah Badu

Jill Scott Exposes Bed And Breakfast That Was Originally A Slave Plantation  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Duval Sued By His Baby Mama For…
 6 hours ago
06.25.20
3 North Carolina Cops Fired After Racist Remarks…
 8 hours ago
06.25.20
Eminem Apologizes To Revolt TV, Admits He Was…
 8 hours ago
06.25.20
10 items
Happy Birthday La La! A Look At Her…
 10 hours ago
06.25.20
5 Changes To Expect When You Visit The…
 10 hours ago
06.25.20
Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her…
 1 day ago
06.24.20
6 items
Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy…
 1 day ago
06.25.20
Season 4 Of The Handmaids Tale Is Delayed…
 1 day ago
06.24.20
Detective Involved In Murder Of Breonna Taylor Fired
 1 day ago
06.24.20
15 items
They Said It: J Prince Is Getting G-Checked…
 1 day ago
06.24.20
Jeezy Claims Baby Mama Jealous of New Engagement,…
 1 day ago
06.24.20
7 Essential Hair Tips We Learned From ‘To…
 1 day ago
06.24.20
T.I. To Teach ‘Business of Trap Music’ at…
 1 day ago
06.24.20
Bill Cosby’s Appeal To Be Heard In PA…
 1 day ago
06.24.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Solange! 10 Times She Was Our…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
10 items
Tap In: Saweetie Covers Maxim For July/August Issue
 2 days ago
06.24.20
Photos
Close