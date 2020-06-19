CLOSE
NBA’er Bradley Beal Details Interaction With Police: “What If I F*** Up Your Monday And Put You In Headlock And Arrest You Right Now?”

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal spoke about a scary incident with police where he explained how he was threatened by a local police officer for apparently no reason. Beal, with teammates John Wall, Rui Hachimura, and Thomas Bryant along with the WNBA Champion Washington Mystics, lead a Juneteenth Freedom Day march to the front of the Capital One Area where he described the incident.

“He comes up to me and says, ‘What if I fuck up your Monday and put you in a headlock and arrest you. Didn’t do anything… But because I was a black athlete driving a nice vehicle, that’s what he came over with.” Making it clear that these instances of police brutality aren’t isolated cases, he added, “It’s everywhere, and we just have to stop being ignorant to the fact that it exists.”

Beal also spoke on the Black community, systemic racism, and asked a very important question: “How does the black community grow when lives are taken from them unjustly without any consequences?

 

You can watch the entire speech from Beal below.

 

SOURCE: Darren M. Haynes, WUSA 9

RELATED: NBA Player Bradley Beal Hosts 50 Students On Howard University Tour

RELATED: Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth

NBA’er Bradley Beal Details Interaction With Police: “What If I F*** Up Your Monday And Put You In Headlock And Arrest You Right Now?”  was originally published on woldcnews.com

