CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Claps At Trolls Who Say She Edits Her Photos [Video]

A bish got lipo money though.

Source: MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Trina and Cardi B attend the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cardi B just wants to mix her designer and Fashion Nova but the haters won’t let her live her best life. She recently put some of her doubters in check in signature fashion.

As spotted on Page Six the Bronx Bombshell posted a fiery picture of her in a two-piece bikini that not only showed her new short haircut but also her redone peacock tattoo. While she looked great folks on the internet still found some way to be unhappy. Almost instantly her Instagram was flooded with salty comments alluding to her editing her photos. Apparently the trolls trolled so hard that Bardi felt it was necessary to respond to the allegations.

View this post on Instagram

Dimelo shawtyyyy …Mix that Louis wit Fashionnova.

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

24 hours after the spicy post she followed things up with a video. She is seen wearing another two-piece bikini, designer of course, and made it clear that there is no photoshopping going on when she let’s you see she is a full meal. “So now I gotta show y’all this motherf***king body”. “Now, I know a b**ch gained some weight,” she revealed. “I had to make the thighs match the motherf***ing a**.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went on to denounce any attempts of clowning her physique. “I know y’all ain’t body shaming me. I know I gained a little bit of weight and I’m actually holding it in … but it doesn’t matter though … I got lipo money.” You can see the video below.

View this post on Instagram

Leave my rolls alone

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

Cardi B Claps At Trolls Who Say She Edits Her Photos [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
9 items
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million…
 4 hours ago
06.18.20
Chance The Rapper Criticizes J. Cole, “Yet Another…
 4 hours ago
06.18.20
Cardi B Claps At Trolls Who Say She…
 4 hours ago
06.18.20
Atlanta Cops Reportedly Call Out Sick In Response…
 4 hours ago
06.18.20
Raven-Symone´ Reveals She Is A Married, Shares Photo…
 5 hours ago
06.18.20
NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited…
 5 hours ago
06.18.20
15 items
#RIPTacoBell: Taco Bell Fires Man For Rocking Black…
 6 hours ago
06.18.20
45 items
Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness
 19 hours ago
06.18.20
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 22 hours ago
06.18.20
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are Being Sued For “Black…
 1 day ago
06.17.20
Try Again: Eliza Reign Rejects Futures 1K Monthly…
 1 day ago
06.17.20
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Gets Criticized For Blaming…
 1 day ago
06.17.20
Atlanta Cop Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Had Record…
 1 day ago
06.17.20
“Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Shortcut Instructs…
 1 day ago
06.17.20
Lecrae States He ‘Wasn’t OK’ With White Pastor’s…
 1 day ago
06.17.20
Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Rayshard Brooks’…
 1 day ago
06.17.20
Photos
Close