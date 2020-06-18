Surveillance Footage Shows Men Dumping Liquid At Bar 5015 Before It Exploded

Four men were caught on camera pouring flammable liquid on the deck of Bar 5015 on June 12, moments before an explosion destroyed a large portion of the establishment located on Almeda and Wichita Street.

The explosion sent debris flying in all directions and Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña is considering it an “intentional act of arson.”

“The intent is obvious,” Peña said at a Thursday news conference.

Four men are seen on video carrying 5-gallon containers and dumping the liquid onto the wooden deck outside of the bar. One of the men ignited the liquid, setting off an explosion that damaged much of the building around 5 a.m.

Supporters have set up a fundraiser to help pay to rebuild the business.

