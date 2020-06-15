Man Found Hanging From A Tree Off 610 & Ella

A homeless man was found dead Monday morning outside of a store in the Shady Acres community.

The man, identified as a middle-aged Hispanic male, was discovered near a Circle Saw located off the 2500 block of Ella Boulevard, south of Interstate 610 North. A video being shared on social media showed the man hanging from a tree in a field at the location though police have not confirmed whether foul play was at hand in his death. Multiple emergency vehicles were found at the scene, including a HPD cruiser.

The man’s death is being reported as an apparent suicide.

The incident marks the third in less than two days of individuals being found hanging from trees across the country. Two men, Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch, were discovered miles apart from one another hanging. Their respective families have pushed back on the idea that they took their own lives. Fuller and Harsch were both Black and Fuller’s death is being further investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department.

