Baltimore Radio Personality Shot To Death While Protecting Her Son

Tyra Womack hosted Morgan State’s WEAA Gospel Grace was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore outside her house.

On Wednesday night police responded to the 2400 block of Albion Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

She was pronounced dead by paramedics, according to WBAL-TV.

Her sister says it happened after Womack was returning from a walk that the neighbor randomly started shooting.

“He was in his trunk,” she said. “He didnt say anything to them, he just started shooting at my nephew. She ran across the street to the neighbors, she didn’t even know she got hit. The only reason he stopped was because he ran out of bullets. When he ran out of bullets, he walked down the street and told the people who walked outside and said ‘I’ll shoot you too, ill shoot you too’ and ran off.”

Womack’s son, who was also there was not injured.

Her sister said the neighbor harassed Womack for years.

 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

 

 

 

Baltimore Radio Personality Shot To Death While Protecting Her Son  was originally published on 92q.com

