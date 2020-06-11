CLOSE
Man Ruins George Floyd Mural Outside Of Hair Salon In Long Beach

Anti protestor has been caught on video vandalizing a George Floyd mural in Long Beach California.

George Floyd Mural Long Beach California

Source: IG / IG

The hate crime was caught on video surveillance and it appears to be a bald white man with a Nirvana t-shirt.

Protestors from around the world have painted beautiful murals in honor of George Floyd. Many seek justice for this hate crime.

The hair salon was boarded up during the riots to prevent people from looting. Verde Salon owner Tiffany Sidwell had the George Floyd mural painted in front of her salon to show her support. Sidwell plans on getting it re-painted.

