CLOSE
National
Home

Man Who Drove Vehicle Into Virginia Protest Crowd Is KKK Leader, Prosecutor Says

Harry Rogers, 36, was charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery after driving his vehicle into a Black Lives Matter protest just north of Richmond.

Harry H. Rogers Ku Klux Klan

Source: Henrico County Jail / Henrico County Jail

A weekend protest in a Richmond, Va. suburb was nearly upended by the acts of a man who prosecutors say is a professed Ku Klux Klan leader. Harry Rogers was hit with several charges after attempting to drive his vehicle through a throng of peaceful protestors gathering in support of George Floyd and others.

As reported by local outlet the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Harry Rogers, 36, is “an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology” said Henrico County’s top prosecutor Shannon Taylor via a press statement on the matter on Monday (June 8).

Over the weekend, Rogers drove into the town of Lakeside, which is just north of Richmond, on Sunday (June 7) and reportedly threatened to run protestors over who were peacefully gathering. Rogers was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery.

“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Taylor said.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch adds in its reporting that the girlfriend of Rogers has shared that she has received death threats in the wake of her boyfriend’s arrest. Apparently, Rogers wanted to make certain that protestors gathered at the site of the A.P. Hill statue would not deface the monument and to watch the protestors’ activity in order to report to police.

The girlfriend said that her teen son accompanied Rogers to the protest and was allegedly punched in he face while sitting in the pick-up truck. She added that Rogers drove over a median to get the boy out of harm’s way ahead of threatening to use the truck as a weapon.

People on the ground of the protests deny that the teen was punched. Rogers is currently being held without bond as he awaits sentencing.

Photo: Henrico County Jail

Man Who Drove Vehicle Into Virginia Protest Crowd Is KKK Leader, Prosecutor Says  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
J. Cole Reacts To Minneapolis City Council Vote…
 4 hours ago
06.09.20
NYPD Cop Charged With Assault For Shoving Protestor…
 5 hours ago
06.09.20
13 items
Black Owned Hair Care Company Resource List Reveals…
 5 hours ago
06.09.20
50 Cent Has Released A ‘Power’ Hand Sanitizer
 1 day ago
06.08.20
13 items
Jess Hilarious Calls Out Cancel Culture For Celebrities…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
15 items
Ebony & Lie To Me: PornHub Did NOT…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Hollywood In Inspiring…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
Kendrick Lamar Joins DeMar DeRozan And Russell Westbrook…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
Central Park 5 Raymond Santana and Deelishis Get…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
20 items
Terry Crews Dragged Over Misguided “Black Supremacy” Tweet
 1 day ago
06.08.20
Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election
Beyoncé Delivers Powerful Commencement Speech For Class Of…
 2 days ago
06.07.20
Kevin Durant Talks George Floyd, Black Lives Mattering…
 3 days ago
06.06.20
Blac Chyna Accuses NBC Of Racism In Relation…
 3 days ago
06.06.20
9 items
Take It Personal: Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand…
 4 days ago
06.06.20
8 items
NFL’s Roger Goodell Condemns Racism & Systematic Oppression…
 4 days ago
06.06.20
15 items
Al Sharpton Praised For Powerful Eulogy At George…
 4 days ago
06.06.20
Photos
Close