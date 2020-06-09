Cookiee Kawaii Breaks Down Her Viral Hit “Vibe” + The Jersey Club Scene [VIDEO]

For our latest Women Who Win guest, we go to Jersey and check in with none other than Cookiee Kawaii! Live from the Houston BMW Studios, Young Jas taps in with the Jersey hitmaker to discuss her viral track “Vibe (If I Back It Up),” having DJs for parents, breaking down the Jersey Club scene and more!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED: Chloe x Halle Break Down The ‘Ungodly Hour,’ ‘Grownish,’ Quarantine Faves & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Curtis Roach Talks ‘Bored In The House’ Fame, Tyga, Loving Anime & Wrestling & More!

RELATED: Stockz Breaks Down His New Single With Too Short, Roc Nation Management, First Loves & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On 97.9 The Box: