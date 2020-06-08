CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kendrick Lamar Joins DeMar DeRozan And Russell Westbrook In Compton Protest

Kenny pulled up.

Source: 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room Featuring: Kendrick Lamar Where: New York, New York, United States When: 08 Apr 2016 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

While the streets continue to mobilize throughout the world in the name of social equality one name had been noticeably quiet. This past weekend the MC everyone was waiting on finally appeared.

Several notable figures in Hip-Hop have stepped up and made it clear they stand with the people via public statements denouncing racism. We have also seen the likes of J. Cole, Kanye West, Wale, Redman, Mysonne, Slick Rick, Lil Baby and Tsu Surf joined protests adding even more muscle to the public demonstrations. Recently Kendrick Lamar was called out on social media for being surprisingly absent and it seems he might of heard some of the criticism.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the “King Kunta” rapper pulled up to a protest in his hometown of Compton. Joined by DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook. In what is estimated to be a gathering of over 1,000 people, the crowd walked peacefully throughout the streets of the famed city in southern Los Angeles County. Naturally his song “Alright” provided the perfect theme for each step throughout the march.

View this post on Instagram

I’m front line every time it’s on…

A post shared by DeMar DeRozan (@demar_derozan) on

You can see footage from the Compton protest below.

View this post on Instagram

✊🏾

A post shared by DeMar DeRozan (@demar_derozan) on

Photo: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Kendrick Lamar Joins DeMar DeRozan And Russell Westbrook In Compton Protest  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Hollywood In Inspiring…
 5 hours ago
06.08.20
Kendrick Lamar Joins DeMar DeRozan And Russell Westbrook…
 6 hours ago
06.08.20
20 items
Terry Crews Dragged Over Misguided “Black Supremacy” Tweet
 10 hours ago
06.08.20
Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election
Beyoncé Delivers Powerful Commencement Speech For Class Of…
 23 hours ago
06.07.20
Kevin Durant Talks George Floyd, Black Lives Mattering…
 2 days ago
06.06.20
Blac Chyna Accuses NBC Of Racism In Relation…
 2 days ago
06.06.20
9 items
Take It Personal: Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand…
 3 days ago
06.06.20
8 items
NFL’s Roger Goodell Condemns Racism & Systematic Oppression…
 3 days ago
06.06.20
15 items
Al Sharpton Praised For Powerful Eulogy At George…
 3 days ago
06.06.20
Da Brat Worried That Coming Out Would Cause…
 3 days ago
06.05.20
Jay-Z Provides Ahmaud Arbery Lawyer With His Private…
 3 days ago
06.05.20
15 items
Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To…
 3 days ago
06.05.20
Old White Man Shoved By Buffalo Cops On…
 3 days ago
06.05.20
Louisville Leaders Approve ‘Breonna’s Law’ Limiting No Knock…
 3 days ago
06.05.20
NeNe Leakes Responds To Claims She’s Creepin’ On…
 3 days ago
06.05.20
Carl Crawford Arrested For Allegedly Choking His Ex-Girlfriend…
 3 days ago
06.05.20
Photos
Close